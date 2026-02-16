A wedding invite allegedly belonging to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has surfaced on social media, setting off a fresh wave of speculation about their rumoured marriage. While neither actor has confirmed the reports, a letter-format invitation currently circulating online claims that the two will tie the knot on February 26.

Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna wedding invite goes viral; also reveals March 4 as the reception date

According to screenshots shared widely on Reddit and other platforms, the invite appears in the form of a long personal letter with a header reading ‘VD – Vijay Deverakonda’. The document extends a formal invitation to the wedding, mentioning February 26 as the date of the ceremony. However, the venue details for the wedding itself have not been disclosed in the alleged invite, which describes the event as an “intimate ceremony.”

The same letter also reportedly mentions a wedding reception scheduled for March 4 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The hotel, a well-known luxury property in the city, is cited as the venue for the post-wedding celebration. As of now, there has been no official statement from either Vijay or Rashmika regarding the authenticity of the invite.



Rumours surrounding the actors’ relationship have been circulating for several years. Despite frequent public appearances and social media chatter, the duo has neither confirmed nor denied being in a relationship. In October 2025, fans observed that Rashmika appeared to be wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger in multiple photos shared online. Around the same time, Vijay was also seen sporting a ring at a public event, prompting further speculation.

Adding to the buzz, a video of Vijay kissing Rashmika’s hand at an event went viral, with many interpreting it as a rare public display of affection. Even so, both actors have maintained silence on engagement and wedding rumours.

On the professional front, Vijay and Rashmika have previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The pair is now set to reunite for Ranaabali, a period drama that reportedly features them in new avatars.

With the alleged wedding invite now circulating widely, fans await clarity from the actors on whether the February 26 ceremony is indeed on the cards.

