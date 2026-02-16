Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming biopic Nikam and shared details about the intense physical transformation he underwent for the role. Taking to social media on February 16, 2026, the National Award-winning actor reflected on his process-driven approach to performance and his commitment to authenticity.

Rajkummar Rao wraps up biopic Nikam, reveals 10 kg weight gain; says he’s now preparing for “Ganguly mode”

“My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing,” he wrote.

No Prosthetics, Only Hard Work

Rao reiterated his preference for physical transformation over prosthetics, emphasizing that he believes in achieving a character’s look through discipline and preparation.

“I’m not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against,” he shared.

Drawing parallels with his earlier performances, Rao recalled the resistance he faced while altering his appearance for past films. “Everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Over the years, Rao has built a reputation for immersive performances, including in Trapped, Srikanthand Bose: Dead/Alive, where he underwent notable physical and behavioural transformations.

10 Kg Weight Gain for ‘Nikam’

For Nikam, Rao revealed that he gained approximately 9–10 kilograms to fit the character. “For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part,” he wrote.

The actor expressed hope that audiences would notice the effort when the film releases. “Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film.”

While further details about Nikam remain under wraps, the film is expected to be another performance-driven project in Rao’s filmography.

Transitioning Into ‘Ganguly Mode’

With Nikam completed, Rao is already preparing for his next big transformation — reportedly stepping into the role of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. “And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada,” he shared.

His reference to “Dada” strongly hints at the much-anticipated biopic on Sourav Ganguly, which has been in development for some time. Rao concluded his note with gratitude and a promise to his audience: “Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love.”

As he moves from one transformative role to another, Rajkummar Rao continues to reaffirm his reputation as one of Hindi cinema’s most dedicated and versatile performers.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee on having three diverse Netflix releases in 2026, from Legacy with R Madhavan to Toaster with Rajkummar Rao and Lust Stories 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.