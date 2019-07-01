Here’s why Ishaan Khatter OPTED OUT of Vishal Bhardwaj’s web series on Midnight’s Children

Shahid Kapoor’s kid brother has proven himself to be quite a chooser as far as his roles go. While his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor has signed as many as three films after Dhadak, Ishaan is yet to make up his mind about even one assignment.

It is by no means because of a lack of assignments. Ishaan, I can safely reveal, has been offered films by many leading filmmakers including Mira Nair, Sanjay Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala and Karan Johar.

But the assignment he came close to cracking was the web series based on Salman Rushdie’s mammoth literary epic Midnight’s Children. Apparently, Ishaan was “this close” to signing on the dotted line. However doubts crept in when it came to light that there was already a big film based on the same novel.

“Deepa Mehta has already made an elaborate film based on her dear friend Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children. While looking seriously at doing this second version of the same source material within three years, Ishaan had only one question. How different was Vishal Bhardwaj’s Midnight’s Children going to be when compared with Deepa Mehta’s version? The answer unfortunately was, not too different. That’s when Ishaan opted out,” says the source in the know.

We can’t wait to see which film Ishaan actually signs next. Certainly won’t be a remake.