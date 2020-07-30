Bollywood Hungama

Here’s when Hina Khan will begin shooting for Naagin 5

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The new promo of Naagin 4 finale left all of us excited when the first look of Naagin 5 was released in it and it hinted towards Hina Khan. The actress will be seen starring in a VFX-heavy show for the first time. Even though there were no confirmations of Hina Khan being the new Naagin, Mohit Malhotra’s recent statement on being a part of the show cleared all the doubts. He said that he is excited to work with Hina once again.

Here’s when Hina Khan will begin shooting for Naagin 5

Hina Khan will begin shooting for Naagin 5 from July 30, which is today. The actress will be seen in a few initial episodes and is expected to make appearances throughout the seasons. Apart from Hina, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra are said to play shape-shifting serpents and the men are super excited to be working with a franchise like Naagin’s. the makers have managed to shoot for a kickass finale for Naagin 4 and now, they await the audience’s reaction.

Hina Khan has not confirmed being a part of the show yet.

Also Read: Mohit Malhotra joins Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar in Naagin 5

