Last Updated 28.07.2020 | 8:11 PM IST

Mohit Malhotra joins Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar in Naagin 5

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hina Khan is all set to play the role of Naagin in the latest season of the supernatural show that has managed to win hearts and successfully complete 4 seasons. With the 5th season beginning soon, the star cast is slowly unveiling and the anticipation of the audience is increasing by the minute. Making it one of the most looked-forward-to seasons, the makers revealed a sneak peek of the new lead and it looks very similar to Hina Khan.

Mohit Malhotra joins Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar in Naagin 5

It was recently revealed that Dheeraj Dhoopar will also be a part of the show and now, there are reports of Mohit Malhotra being a shape-shifting serpent, too. Mohit will be reuniting with Hina on-screen for the second time, they were seen in a web show prior to this. Mohit, in his recent interview with a portal, said that he is excited to meet Hina again since they are good friends and he’s excited to explore a new genre with Naagin 5.

How excited are you to see the trio create magic on screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar will be a part of Naagin 5!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

