Hina Khan is all set to play the role of Naagin in the latest season of the supernatural show that has managed to win hearts and successfully complete 4 seasons. With the 5th season beginning soon, the star cast is slowly unveiling and the anticipation of the audience is increasing by the minute. Making it one of the most looked-forward-to seasons, the makers revealed a sneak peek of the new lead and it looks very similar to Hina Khan.

It was recently revealed that Dheeraj Dhoopar will also be a part of the show and now, there are reports of Mohit Malhotra being a shape-shifting serpent, too. Mohit will be reuniting with Hina on-screen for the second time, they were seen in a web show prior to this. Mohit, in his recent interview with a portal, said that he is excited to meet Hina again since they are good friends and he’s excited to explore a new genre with Naagin 5.

How excited are you to see the trio create magic on screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

