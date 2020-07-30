Bollywood Hungama

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma step forward to help victims of devastating floods in Assam and Bihar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a couple who always come forward to support as many people in need as possible. During the current coronavirus pandemic, they donated to the PM-CARES Fund as well as the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Now, with floods ravaging Assam and Bihar, the couple has again stepped out to lend support to the victims in these two states.

Virushka, as they are fondly called by their fans globally, uploaded a heartfelt post on their social media platform saying, “While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood.”

The couple further added, “While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations (Action Aid India, Rapid Response and Goonj) that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare.”

The biggest power couple of India also urged fellow citizens to try and extend their help to people of these two states. They said, “If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations.”

 

