Advocate Sana Raees Khan calls it ‘theft in its most blatant commercial form’ as questions of intellectual property rights return to the spotlight.

The Hera Pheri franchise has landed in the middle of a legal storm. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has reportedly issued a legal notice to streaming giant Netflix, accusing it of the unauthorised use of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, the much-loved character immortalised by Paresh Rawal.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan, who is representing Nadiadwala, released a sharp statement underscoring the gravity of the alleged infringement. She remarked, “Intellectual Property is not a matter of casual borrowing, it is the lifeblood of creativity. Unauthorised exploitation of my client’s iconic character is not just infringement, it is theft in its most blatant commercial form. The law will not permit dilution of rights that have been lawfully earned and zealously protected.”

While Nadiadwala himself has not issued an official comment, the move signals his intent to safeguard the legacy of the cult comedy series. Actor Paresh Rawal brought Baburao to life in Hera Pheri (2000), directed by Priyadarshan, and later in Phir Hera Pheri (2006), helmed by the late Neeraj Vora. Alongside Rawal, Akshay Kumar as Raju and Suniel Shetty as Shyam formed the iconic trio that turned the films into enduring blockbusters.

The same trio is set to return for Hera Pheri 3, with Priyadarshan once again directing. Nadiadwala’s legal step, therefore, reflects a larger concern about preserving the brand value of characters who hold immense cultural significance in Indian cinema.

The issue also highlights how disputes around intellectual property and personality rights have become increasingly common in Bollywood. Earlier this year, actor Abhishek Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain unauthorised use of his name, image, voice, and performances. During a brief hearing, Justice Tejas Karia observed that search engines could be directed to take down infringing links if specific URLs were provided.

Cases like these underline a growing awareness in the entertainment industry about protecting creative and personal rights in an era of rapid digital proliferation.

