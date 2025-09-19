Director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2026 in for Best International Feature category by the Film Federation of India (FFI). Produced by Dharma Productions, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

Delighted at the announcement, producer Karan Johar shared, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world.”

Equally delighted by the news, Neeraj Ghaywan added, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m extremely grateful.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared her reaction on Instagram, where she said, "Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself. Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness and their courage. @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter ❤️ this movie and even its journey, has been about hope, in so many more ways than one would expect ❤️ in cinemas on the 26th of September :)."

Homebound was recently screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it was declared as the second runner up in the International People’s Choice category.

Homebound is all set to release in cinemas world over on September 26.

