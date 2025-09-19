Pan-India actor Jr NTR has met with an accident while shooting in Hyderabad. However, sources have assured that he's fine. As per sources, the actor was filming for an advertisement in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The actor got hurt, but thankfully, the injuries were minor.

Not much information is available on the accident and the nature of the injury. Meanwhile, the team of the actor released a statement that read, “NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation.”

Jr NTR was last seen in War 2, which was released last month. It co-starred Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani and was a part of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji. At a grand pre-release event, which was also held in Hyderabad, Jr NTR spoke highly of Hrithik. He said, “When I saw Hrithik in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), I went mad. One of the finest and impeccable actors, that is Mr Hrithik Roshan. If there’s any actor in this country who is most dedicated to his craft, it's Mr Hrithik Roshan. If there’s a person who has humbleness towards his profession, it’s Mr Hrithik Roshan. He is the greatest dancer in our country!”

Jr NTR is expected to make a full recovery in the coming weeks and return to work once he is medically cleared. Until then, his well-wishers and the film fraternity are rallying behind him, wishing him strength and a smooth path to complete healing.

