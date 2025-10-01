Hema Malini on the tragic stampede at Vijay’s rally, “He should not have invited so many people”

Actress-politician Hema Malini visited the grieving town of Karur in Tamil Nadu on September 30. A terrible stampede over there during actor-politician Vijay’s rally killed at least 36 people and left several injured on September 27. She spoke emotionally from Karur. “I can’t tell you how tragic the situation is over here. The small town has been thrown into a state of shock due to the negligence of some people.”

Hema Malini on the tragic stampede at Vijay’s rally, “He should not have invited so many people”

Does she blame Vijay for the tragedy? “He should not have invited so many people. He knows his popularity; he knows people in a small town like Karur would give anything for a glimpse of the superstar. Why Karur, even in Chennai the turnout for Vijay would be huge. The security arrangements were just not up to the mark.”

Hema visited the injured in the hospital. “They are shocked at what has happened. A stampede of this magnitude has never happened at a political rally. There should be a thorough investigation as to why this happened.”

Also Read: Hema Malini welcomes MG M9 Electric MPV at Rs. 69.90 lakh packed with luxury features

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.