In the past couple of weeks, Bigg Boss 19 has faced criticism from the audience for the housemates’ constant efforts to save contestant Neelam Giri from nominations. The “Save Neelam from Nomination” drama reached a peak last week during the captaincy task, when it became one of the major reasons Gaurva Khanna lost votes. Zeishan Qadari chose Farrhana Bhat over him, as Farrhana promised that if she became captain, she would save Neelam from nominations using her special powers. However, in true Bigg Boss fashion, all plans went awry in the recent episode.

Bigg Boss 19: Bigg Boss SLAMS housemates over “Save Neelam Giri from nominations” drama; calls it “irrelevant and useless” discussion

On Day 37 of the season, which was also the fifth nomination process, the house was abuzz with constant chatter about nominations, with many plotting to save Neelam through Farrhana’s special powers as captain. Bigg Boss directly took a dig at the housemates, saying, “Housemates, who will the leader of the house save in the nominations today? Everyone has started racing their minds over this.”

Bigg Boss then asked the previous captains to clarify whether captains always get the same special powers in nominations, to which they all answered no. The host added, “When no one even knows whether the captain will get any special power or not, what’s the point of this ‘Save Neelam’ movement that has been happening for the past two weeks?” The housemates began hooting in response, and Nehal Chadasma added, “This movement came out of fear.” Bigg Boss continued, “So this ‘Save Neelam’ movement, which starts with every captain or before every process for the past two weeks, does it even make any sense? You waste your own and the viewers’ valuable time discussing irrelevant powers about which you have zero information.”

The host further clarified that Farrhana will not have any special power to save anyone from nominations. Instead, she was asked to nominate one contestant directly, and she chose Ashnoor Kaur. The other nominated contestants this week are Amaal Mallik, Kunickka Sadanand, Nehal Chadasma, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Zeishan Qadari.

