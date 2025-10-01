In a major move set to reshape the landscape of storytelling in Hindi cinema, Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India’s most iconic film production houses, has launched the YRF Script Cell — a platform designed to discover and nurture new voices in screenwriting.

Yash Raj Films launches ‘Script Cell’ to empower aspiring screenwriters worldwide

Announced on October 1, 2025, via YRF's official social media handle, the initiative invites screenwriters from across the globe to submit their registered synopses for potential Hindi film projects. In a powerful message accompanying the announcement, YRF stated: “The YRF Script Cell is a call to all writers aspiring to build a career in the Hindi film industry! We want to find the next generation of thinkers who can bring us innovative and compelling ideas that will hopefully define the future of cinema.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The YRF Script Cell is more than just a submissions portal — it’s a gateway for storytellers who may lack access to industry insiders but have compelling narratives waiting to be told. The studio emphasizes its commitment to finding fresh, original, and inspiring stories that can move audiences and redefine contemporary Indian cinema.

The official post encourages writers with this call to action: “Have a story that can inspire and move audiences? Then, this is your chance.” This move by YRF is being lauded by many in the industry as a step toward democratizing storytelling and providing a legitimate avenue for aspiring screenwriters to break into the film world.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films says, “YRF has built its legacy on the ability to adapt and stay relevant in a constantly changing environment. We believe it is a creator’s world today, where everyone is a storyteller and content is king. We have realized that disruptive and truly fresh scripts are the most important assets to capture everyone’s attention. It is imperative that we uncover and champion writers whose ideas have the power to captivate audiences.”

He adds, “The YRF Script Cell is a call to all writers aspiring to build a career in the Hindi film industry. We want to find the next generation of thinkers who can bring us innovative and compelling ideas that will hopefully define the future of cinema. It is our endeavor to discover fresh creators who have a story to tell but lack the access of reaching out to us and our directors.”

Also Read: Neeraj Pandey pens note about writers after watching Aryan Khan and Netflix’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood: “They are present, but invisible”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.