Hema Malini is preparing to host a special prayer meeting in New Delhi in remembrance of her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. The gathering will be held with the support of her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, as well as sons-in-law Bharat Takhtani and Vaibhav Vohra. As per NDTV sources, the prayer meet is scheduled for December 11, 2025 (Thursday), between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi.

This Delhi gathering follows the first prayer meet organised by the Deol family on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The memorial event witnessed a significant turnout from the film fraternity. At the venue entrance, Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with other family members, greeted guests with folded hands as they arrived to honour the late veteran. The tribute ended with a heartfelt musical performance by Sonu Nigam, who sang some of Dharmendra’s most loved songs including ‘Aa Ja Jaane Wale,’ ‘Rahe Na Rahe Hum,’ ‘Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai,’ and ‘Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain.’

Several well-known Bollywood celebrities attended the Mumbai prayer meet, such as Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Aryan Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Oberoi, among many others.

In addition to the public tribute, a number of close acquaintances visited Hema Malini privately at her Mumbai residence to offer condolences. Those who met her personally included Mahima Chaudhry, Fardeen Khan, and Sunita Ahuja along with her son Yashvardhan.

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi service, Hema Malini also organised a Gita Paath at her home in Dharmendra’s memory. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol marked Dharmendra’s 90th birthday on December 8 by celebrating with fans at the family home.

