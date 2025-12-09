Last week’s big release, Dhurandhar, has emerged as a huge success, as evident by the strong Monday hold. The film collected more than Rs. 20 crores on its fourth day, which proves that the public has widely accepted it and it’ll have long legs at the box office. For its lead actor Ranveer Singh, this super-success has come as the much-needed boost to his star power. And that’s not all. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Dhurandhar has been paid handsomely for its OTT rights as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar turns GOLDMINE for Ranveer Singh; Netflix shells out Rs. 130 cr in his career’s most LUCRATIVE OTT deal!

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Netflix has paid Rs. 130 crores for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around Rs. 65 crores each for Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2.”

The source continued, “Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today’s times when the OTT prices have crashed. Also, it is a significant shot-in-the-arm for Ranveer Singh. This is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we count the amount given to both parts of Dhurandhar.”

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported, in 2022 and 2023, that the OTT rights of Ranveer Singh’s 2021 sports film ’83 were sold for Rs. 30 crores to Netflix. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2021), meanwhile, earned Rs. 80 crores from the sale of the digital rights to Amazon Prime Video. The two parts of Dhurandhar, as one can see, has gone ahead in leaps and bounds on this front.

Dhurandhar has collected nearly Rs. 130 crores in four days and an additional 3.83 mil. USD [Rs. 34.48 cr.] were collected from overseas territories over the weekend. The final lifetime is expected to be very high and the sale from the OTT rights will prove to be sone pe suhaga. It also sets up the excitement for the second part of Dhurandhar, which is sure to open with a bang and also emerge as a success at the box office, looking at the trends of the first part at the ticket window.

