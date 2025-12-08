Vikram Bhatt case EXCLUSIVE: Magistrate denies request of filmmaker to travel in Mercedes in Udaipur; trailer launch of Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past on December 19 now in limbo

The media and industry got a major jolt when it came to light that Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, were arrested on Sunday, December 7, in Mumbai in a Rs 30 crores cheating case registered in Rajasthan.

Vikram Bhatt case EXCLUSIVE: Magistrate denies request of filmmaker to travel in Mercedes in Udaipur; trailer launch of Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past on December 19 now in limbo

Along with Vikram Bhatt and his wife, six others are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of Rs 30 crores. As per PTI, Dr Ajay Murdia alleged that he was promised high earnings of Rs. 200 crores, but nothing materialized.

Meanwhile, a Times of India report stated that the Udaipur police team coordinated with the Mumbai police and arrested the couple from Yari Road, Andheri. They were produced before a holiday magistrate in Mumbai, which permitted the police to take them to Udaipur on two days' transit remand.

Bollywood Hungama has learned of a special request made by Vikram Bhatt before the magistrate. A source said, “Vikram Bhatt was informed that he would be taken to Udaipur by road. Considering that it would take more than 15-16 hours to reach the Rajasthan town, he asked if he could travel in his own car, a Mercedes. The court, however, declined his request, after which Vikram Bhatt travelled in one of the cars arranged by the Udaipur Police.”

Will the Haunted trailer still drop on Dec 19?

Meanwhile, an industry insider told us that there now lies a question mark on a promotional event of Vikram’s next, Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past. The insider said, “Vikram Bhatt had planned to launch the trailer of Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past on December 19. Thanks to this sudden development, it now remains to be seen if he’s able to come out of it in the next 11 days and go with the event as planned.”

Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported in November 2025 that Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past’s release had been pushed from November 21, 2025, to January 30, 2026. Vikram Bhatt revealed that he reshot a portion of the film after the VFX in the teaser was panned for not looking very real. This led to the postponement.

The memorable launch event

On August 12, 2024, an event was held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai where Vikram Bhatt announced his association with Indira Entertainment, headed by Dr Ajay Murdia. Vikram was joined by Dr Ajay Murdia and also Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh. Four films were launched at this event – the historical Rann, the wildlife thriller Viraat and romantic dramas Tu Meri Puri Kahaani and Tumko Meri Kasam. Tu Meri Puri Kahaani was to be directed by Suhitra Das, while Vikram Bhatt was to helm the remaining three films.

Out of these four films, Tumko Meri Kasam was the first one to release, on March 21, 2025 and incidentally, was inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia. This was followed by Tu Meri Puri Kahaani on September 26. Rann and Viraat are expected to be out in 2026.

The case

As per Hindustan Times, Dr Ajay Murdia met film producer Dinesh Katariya at an event, where Katariya suggested making a biopic on Murdia’s wife, promising that the film would showcase her contribution to the nation. The film in question was Tumko Meri Kasam.

Udaipur superintendent of police Yogesh Goyal told Hindustan Times that in April 2024, Murdia was called to Vrindavan Studio in Mumbai, where he was introduced to Vikram Bhatt. During this meeting, they reportedly finalized an understanding under which Bhatt would take charge of the complete filmmaking process, while Murdia’s role would be limited to funding the project.

Goyal further said that a contract reportedly worth Rs. 40 crores was executed for two films titled Biopic and Maharana. Between May 2024 and June 2025, Murdia made multiple payments to Bhatt and to vendors associated with these proposed films, totalling Rs. 30 crores. However, when the accused allegedly stopped replying to his emails earlier this year, Murdia realized he had been duped and lodged a complaint on November 8.

Vikram Bhatt and seven others have been charged under Sections 318 (cheating), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 336 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Vikram Bhatt’s daughter, Krishna Bhatt, is also named in the FIR.

Also Read: Anukalp Goswami calls Kapil Sharma the ‘Shah Rukh Khan of comedy’ ahead of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.