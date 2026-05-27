A serious allegation has emerged against Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray after Chandigarh Police registered an FIR following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman associated with the film’s art department.

Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray booked after sexual harassment complaint: Report

According to an India Today report, the FIR was registered at the Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh after the complainant, a resident of New Delhi, submitted a written complaint on April 20. Following a preliminary inquiry, police booked Johray under Sections 74, 79, 123, and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per police records, the complainant alleged that Johray called her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh under the pretext of a professional discussion. She accused him of sexual harassment, physical assault, wrongful confinement, and forcing her to consume a drink allegedly mixed with an intoxicating substance.

The complaint states that the woman was studying at a government college when a faculty member forwarded her resume to the Dhurandhar team. She was later hired as an assistant art director on September 2, 2025.

According to the complaint, Johray introduced himself as her mentor and claimed to be an alumnus of the Delhi College of Art, which helped build her trust in him professionally. The woman alleged that within days of joining the project, she was invited to a room at the Taj Hotel in Sector 17 on September 10, 2025, for what she believed would be a team meeting. However, upon reaching the location, she allegedly realised that no other crew members had been invited.

The complainant further alleged that Johray repeatedly told her not to disclose details about the meeting to others, allegedly warning her that doing so could affect her professional reputation.

In her statement, the woman claimed she arrived at the hotel around 8:30 pm and was allegedly pressured into consuming alcohol. She stated that Johray prepared a drink containing wine and rum and insisted she finish it despite her reluctance.

According to the complaint, she began experiencing severe dizziness shortly after consuming the drink. “Although she repeatedly expressed her desire to leave, she alleged that Johray prevented her from doing so,” the report stated.

The woman also alleged that Johray behaved inappropriately while offering to teach her bachata dance. She claimed he forcibly pulled her close and made unwelcome physical advances.

As per the complaint, her condition deteriorated rapidly and she vomited several times over the next 20 to 30 minutes. She further alleged that despite repeatedly asking to leave, she was not allowed to exit the hotel room.

The complainant additionally accused Johray of entering the bathroom while she was unwell and touching her inappropriately. She also alleged that he later forced her onto a bed and pressured her to stay overnight at the hotel.

According to her statement, she was physically weak, frightened, and unable to resist. The woman claimed she remained under severe mental distress throughout the night before leaving the hotel the following morning and returning home through a bike taxi.

The complaint also accusesed Johray of allegedly continuing to harass her afterwards by filing complaints against her, which she claims caused further mental distress.

Police investigations in the matter are currently ongoing. Authorities have clarified that the allegations mentioned in the FIR represent the complainant’s version of events. Meanwhile, the accused has reportedly obtained bail as legal proceedings continue.

Saini S Johray had recently gained attention for designing a large-scale replica of Pakistan’s Lyari Town in Thailand for Dhurandhar.

Also Read: Dhurandhar to have its world television premiere on May 30 on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and Colors Cineplex

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