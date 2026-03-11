The singer calls out misogyny in pop culture and urges artists to use their influence responsibly amid the backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial track.

Singer Sona Mohapatra has once again voiced her strong opinion on a trending issue, this time taking aim at rapper Badshah amid the controversy surrounding his recently released Haryanvi track ‘Tateeree’. The singer took to Instagram to criticise what she described as problematic representation of women in the music video and broader pop culture narratives.

Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over ‘Tateeree’ controversy: “This isn’t creativity. It’s the laziest trope in pop culture”

Mohapatra shared a strongly worded post addressing the issue and questioning the portrayal of masculinity and women in such content. Her caption read, “Her "& now young girls in uniforms as props … Stop with this brain & soul rot. Real men exist. The good. The honourable. The ones who show up & stand up, let's make them the heroes Let's make them the ones we desire #India deserves better”

In the post, she further elaborated on her concerns about recurring stereotypes in mainstream music videos. “Not the first time we've seen this template.” “A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him. 'Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai' type of flights of rubbish swag. This isn't creativity. It's the laziest trope in pop culture. And just calling yourself a "son of Haryana" with a sad face doesn't cut it. Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings”, she added.

She also highlighted the larger responsibility artists carry when creating content that reaches millions of viewers. “Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better. & those of you fashion victim wannabes paying for this shit.. grow a brain or a soul?”

The criticism comes at a time when Badshah’s track Tateeree, released on March 1, has already been facing intense backlash online. The song’s music video sparked outrage among sections of the public, particularly over a sequence that allegedly featured girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus, which critics argued was inappropriate.

The controversy escalated further when complaints were filed with the Haryana State Commission for Women, prompting authorities to take note of the issue. Subsequently, the rapper issued a public apology and removed the song from streaming platforms and social media.

While Badshah has expressed regret over the matter and clarified that there was no intention to offend, Mohapatra’s comments have reignited conversations around artistic responsibility, gender representation, and the role of popular culture in shaping public attitudes.

