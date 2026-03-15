The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued a death threat to rapper Badshah in retaliation to his song ‘Tateeree’ in which the singer allegedly made derogatory references to Haryanvi women. The threat was shared in a social media post claiming that the rapper had previously been warned via a phone call.

Bishnoi Gang issues death threat to Badshah over his controversial song ‘Tateeree’

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang wrote, “Singer Badshah, you tried to spoil the culture of Haryana. Earlier in 2024, we showed you a trailer at your club; this time we will shoot you directly in the forehead.” The post has precipitated a panic among Badshah’s team.

A fellow-singer who wishes to remain unnamed said, “Sometimes, apologies are not enough. Why do such things? There are so many beautiful issues to write songs about. Why make suggestive songs about women? And spotlighting school girls in uniform? Earlier Guru Randhawa got into serious trouble for sexualizing girls in uniform in his song ‘Azul’. Yaar, mat karo!”

Also Read: Badshah apologises for ‘Tateeree’ row, says “The song is being taken down from all platforms”

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