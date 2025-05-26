The much-anticipated romantic drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa has undergone a major behind-the-scenes development — the film has officially shifted production houses. Initially announced under Vikir Films, the project will now be spearheaded by Play DMF, the production company helmed by Anshul Garg.

Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa’s film shifts production from Vikir Films to Play DMF

This transition marks a significant shift in the film’s journey. Under Vikir Films, the movie had gained traction with its first teaser and working title Deewaniyat. However, creative differences and strategic direction prompted the team to move forward under a new banner. Anshul Garg, a powerhouse name in the music and digital space, is now taking full creative and production control under Play DMF.

Industry insiders say that the change in leadership is expected to inject new energy and vision into the project. Anshul Garg’s entry also aligns the film with his growing portfolio of youth-centric and emotionally rich narratives. With a fresh direction, the team is reworking certain elements of the story and presentation to better align with Play DMF’s sensibilities.

This move has also impacted other aspects of the project — including its title and release timeline — both of which are being reconsidered under the new banner.

Also Read: Sanam Teri Kasam 2 Row: Harshvardhan Rane slams Mawra Hocane as she accuses him of ‘using her name for attention’; says, “I have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation’s dignity”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.