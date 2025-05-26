Sreeleela, one of the most talked-about rising stars in Indian cinema, has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Yardley London’s fragrance category in India. The English fragrance house, known for its rich heritage and timeless elegance, has chosen Sreeleela to front its new campaign targeting young and modern Indian consumers.

Sreeleela becomes new face of Yardley London fragrance category in India

The collaboration comes at a time when Sreeleela is gaining massive attention, even before her official Bollywood debut. Known for her screen presence, the actress is now stepping into the endorsement space as a brand face that bridges classic sensibilities with contemporary appeal. Speaking about the partnership, Sreeleela said, “Fragrance is such a personal and powerful form of self-expression. Yardley, with its rich legacy and modern sensibility, truly resonates with today’s woman. I’m excited to represent a brand that so beautifully blends the classic with the contemporary.”

As part of the brand's repositioning strategy in India, Yardley has introduced an updated product portfolio that includes new body mists, perfumes, and multi-piece gift packs. Manish Vyas, CEO of Yardley India, elaborated on the relaunch, stating, “We have relaunched our complete portfolio in India and introduced a new range of body mists, perfumes, and exciting multi-piece gift packs. This relaunch is a celebration of fine craftsmanship and innovation, offering Indian women a fragrance experience that inspires them to become their best selves and step up. Sreeleela—with her achievements, youthful energy, elegance, and strength—perfectly represents the values our brand stands for.”

With this brand collaboration, Sreeleela adds a new milestone to her fast-growing career. As she prepares for her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming untitled T-Series film with Anurag Basu, her association with a globally recognized brand like Yardley signals her growing influence across entertainment and fashion spaces.

