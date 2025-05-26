After collaborating with them in October, the former beauty queen is now the face of the global salon haircare brand in India

Wella Professionals has officially announced Manushi Chhillar as its new brand ambassador for the Indian market. The reveal was made during the grand finale of TrendVision 2024-25, the brand’s annual celebration of hairstyling creativity.

Manushi Chhillar joins Wella Professionals as new brand ambassador for India

This marks the first time in years that Wella Professionals has introduced a face for its India campaigns. The association signals a fresh chapter for the brand, which continues to focus on bold expression and contemporary hair transformations. Manushi, who represented India on the world stage as Miss World 2017 and has since made her foray into acting, is expected to front upcoming campaigns and brand stories that highlight Wella’s range of colour and haircare solutions. Interestingly, the actress has already collaborated with the brand in the past in October last year for one of their haircare ad campaigns.

Now as she continues her association with the brand, speaking about the latest announcement is the General Manager, Wella India and South Asia, Pravesh Saha who has shared a statement saying, “This marks the beginning of something legendary. Manushi represents a new wave of beauty, modern, bold, and unapologetically expressive. With her as the new ambassador of Wella Professionals, we bring our vision to life: to inspire stylists to create and consumers to embrace what’s new. Everyone dreams of change, but very few dare to make it happen. Together, we will encourage people to take that leap.”

Manushi’s association with the brand comes as Wella Professionals continues to expand its footprint in India, with an emphasis on modern beauty narratives and high-impact visuals. Known for its salon-focused innovation and over 140 years of global legacy, Wella aims to connect with a younger, style-conscious audience through this collaboration.

On the work front, Manushi is also set to appear in multiple film and OTT projects, making her a familiar face not only across cinema but also professional beauty circles now.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar dazzles in Rs 2.4 lakhs Gauri & Nainika gown; take a look at its luxe details

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.