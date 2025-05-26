In a significant update for fans of the romantic drama, the project formerly known as Deewaniyat has officially been retitled to Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The rebranding marks a new chapter in the film’s journey, promising a deeper dive into its emotional and passionate narrative. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, the title change hints at a more personalized and intense exploration of love, setting the stage for heightened anticipation among audiences.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Deewaniyat retitled to Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

The title change follows the film’s transition to a new production house, with Anshul Garg now backing the project under his banner Play DMF. The earlier version of the film, under a different production setup, had introduced Deewaniyat as the working title. However, with the shift in creative leadership and narrative tone, the makers decided on a new title that better reflects the film’s passionate and emotionally intense storyline.

Directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Raghav Sharma, Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a passionate plunge into the raw, unfiltered realms of love, longing, and emotional turbulence. The rebranding of the film signals more than just a name change—it marks a bold shift in narrative focus and creative direction. The title itself—Deewane Ki Deewaniyat—evokes a sense of feverish intensity, hinting at a story where obsession isn't just a subplot, but the very heartbeat of the drama.

Set against a backdrop of high-stakes emotions and inner turmoil, the film explores how love, when pushed beyond its limits, blurs the line between devotion and destruction. Milap Zaveri, known for his flair for emotionally charged storytelling, brings his signature intensity to this tale, weaving a narrative where characters are driven as much by their vulnerabilities as by their desires.

For fans who were captivated by the film's original premise, this reimagined version offers not just more drama, but a more emotionally resonant and layered experience. Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is shaping up to be a rollercoaster of passion and pain—a story where hearts race, rules break, and nothing is too extreme in the name of love.

Also Read : Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, Karanveer Mehra come together for Omung Kumar directorial; Ipsitaa also joins this untitled romantic action drama

More Pages: Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.