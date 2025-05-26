Filmmaker Omung Kumar, known for biopics like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, is set to return to direction with an upcoming romantic action drama. The film brings together Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, Bigg Boss fame Karanveer Mehra, along with singer-actor Ipsitaa in pivotal roles.

The untitled film is being positioned as a visually rich and emotionally layered film as it is said to blend intense romance with action-driven storytelling. With themes of love, conflict, and passion, the untitled film was announced on his Instagram story by the filmmaker, albeit without divulging any details.

Produced by Zee Studios in association with Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, the film has a strong backing from multiple production houses. The producers include Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali. It is co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. The music of the film will be presented by Saregama and with them on board, the soundtrack is expected to enhance the film’s emotional depth and romantic themes through a soulful music lineup.

Speaking about her new venture, Sadia shared her excitement and said, "After The Diplomat, I was looking for something that would challenge me further as an actor. I’m happy and excited to be part of this film.” Sources state that the team shared their excitement about working with a fresh cast and delivering a cinematic experience that balances adrenaline-pumping action with heartfelt storytelling.

With Omung Kumar at the helm, the film is expected to mark a departure from his past biographical works, while still maintaining the emotional core he is known for. Details about the official title, first look, and release timeline are expected to be revealed soon. Zee Studios presents this untitled movie that is a A Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment Production, in association with Innovations India.

