Pankaj Tripathi on whether he would accept the role of Baburao Apte in Hera Pheri 3 if offered, “Don’t think I would want to step into the iconic part”

There is a widespread campaign on the internet to cast the talented Pankaj Tripathi as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3 after Paresh Rawal’s exit from the project.

Pankaj Tripathi on whether he would accept the role of Baburao Apte in Hera Pheri 3 if offered, “Don’t think I would want to step into the iconic part”

“Logon ne toh posters aur meme bhi banana shuru kar diya hai,” laughed Pankaj as I catch him amidst his jampacked schedule (for the record, he forsook his lunch to chat with me). So is there any truth to this rumour? “That I am playing Baburao? None at all! No truth. I have not even been approached to play the part. This is more wishful thinking of fans than fact.”

By fans of Pankaj or the Baburao character in Hera Pheri? “Both! Somehow they feel I am the best man to play the character after the original (Paresh Rawal). But I haven’t been offered the role. And even if I did get the offer, I don’t think I would want to step into the iconic part. Log compare karenge kha-ma-kha. It would not be something I want.”

About the fan-love that impels this phantom casting, Pankaj said, “I am flattered that fans feel I can fill those shoes. That character from Hera Pheri is iconic.”

Also Read: Hera Pheri 3 Row: “Paresh Rawal was never given script”, reveals his legal team

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.