After the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Harshvardhan Rane is set to step into one of Bollywood’s most celebrated action sagas and is expected to film soon.

Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently basking in the success of his recent action romance Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has officially joined the cast of one of Bollywood’s most popular action franchises — Force. The announcement has generated massive buzz, as the actor revealed his association with Force 3 through a heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, Harshvardhan shared a photo of himself at the revered Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra, dressed in a traditional dhoti and performing prayers. Alongside the image, the actor made the exciting revelation, writing, “John Abraham locks Harshvardhan Rane for taking FORCE franchise forward, under him.”

Expressing his gratitude towards John Abraham, who headlined the first two installments, Harshvardhan added, “all i can do at this moment is thank this angel of a man called John Sir, while i look upwards and thank who ever is doing this from up there, cant wait to begin shoot in March 2026. (No other details till i begin the shoot.)”

The Force franchise, known for its high-octane action and emotional depth, first hit theatres in 2011 under the direction of Nishikant Kamat. The film, starring John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza, became a fan favourite for its gripping storyline and powerful action sequences. It was followed by Force 2 in 2016, directed by Abhinay Deo, with Sonakshi Sinha joining John in an espionage-driven narrative that expanded the series’ universe.

With Force 3, the franchise now enters a new chapter as Harshvardhan Rane steps in to carry forward its legacy. While plot details remain under wraps, the actor’s inclusion has already sparked speculation about a fresh storyline and a new wave of stylized action.

Harshvardhan, who rose to renewed fame earlier this year following the re-release of his romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, has been on a strong career trajectory. His recent hit Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues to perform well at the box office, and he also has Silaa, a fantasy romance action drama co-starring Sadia Khateeb and Karan Veer Mehra, in the pipeline.

With Force 3 expected to begin filming in March 2026, fans can look forward to seeing Harshvardhan Rane bring his signature intensity to one of Bollywood’s most adrenaline-fueled franchises.

