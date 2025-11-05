Eyewear giant Lenskart Solutions Ltd recently closed its much-anticipated Rs 7,278 crores initial public offering (IPO) on November 4, 2025, attracting massive investor interest with subscription rates soaring to over 28 times. The IPO price band was fixed between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share, valuing the company near Rs 70,000 crores at the upper end. Lenskart’s IPO comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 2,150 crores and an offer for sale (OFS) of about Rs 5,128 crores by its promoters and early investors including SoftBank Vision Fund II, Schroders Capital, and Temasek.

Lenskart, founded in 2008 by Peyush Bansal and Amit Chaudhary, today operates over 2,700 stores across India and international markets. The company reported revenues of Rs 6,652 crores for FY25 and is India’s largest organized eyewear retailer by volume. Proceeds from the IPO will fund expansion of company-operated stores, technology investments, marketing campaigns, and other corporate purposes.

In the midst of the huge IPO frenzy, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan brought financial literacy to the forefront. Sharing a concise yet insightful video on social media, she urged followers to understand the IPO fully before investing, pointing out that it is “expensive compared to the current profits.” Soha said, “If you believe in the brand long term, then great. But if you're hoping to get rich by next Friday, then maybe have another think.”

She simplified the concept of an IPO for her fans, explaining it as the first time a private company offers shares to the public: “It’s saying, ‘Hey, now you can own a tiny piece of our company.’” Soha’s message resonated widely at a time when a high valuation and massive retail appetite combined to create a sell-out IPO event.

The allotment for the IPO will be announced on November 6, with shares slated for listing on BSE and NSE from November 10, 2025. Despite some valuation concerns from analysts, the IPO has been praised for its strong investor confidence, especially from qualified institutional buyers who subscribed 40 times their quota.

