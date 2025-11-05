comscore
Last Updated 05.11.2025

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite for Sundar C's #Thalaivar173

en Bollywood News Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite for Sundar C’s #Thalaivar173
In a historic collaboration that has set the Indian film industry abuzz, legendary icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are joining forces for the magnum opus #Thalaivar173. The film will be produced under Haasan’s prestigious banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), and directed by filmmaker Sundar C.

The announcement, made through an official statement and social media reveal on November 5, marks a defining moment in Indian cinema — bringing together two towering figures whose careers have shaped the industry for over five decades.

Described as a “landmark collaboration,” #Thalaivar173 is more than just a cinematic event. It celebrates the enduring friendship and mutual respect between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who began their journeys together in Tamil cinema before rising to superstardom. The project also commemorates 44 years of Raaj Kamal Films International, with Haasan and producer R. Mahendran at the helm.

The statement highlights that the film will merge Rajinikanth’s “magnetic screen presence” with Sundar C’s trademark directorial energy, promising an entertainer of grand scale and emotion. With Red Giant Movies presenting the release, #Thalaivar173 is slated for a grand theatrical opening during Pongal 2027.

The project marks a rare reunion of two cinematic legends whose influence transcends generations — blending nostalgia, legacy, and the promise of a spectacular new chapter for Tamil cinema.

