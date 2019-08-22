“Such performers will do anything for money in any part of the world” – Ashoke Pandit blasts Mika Singh after his apology to FWICE

Singer Mika Singh, whose career faced an imminent ban after he was caught performing at a wedding in Pakistan, faced the wrath of the Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) before being made to apologize publicly at a press meet in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

Ashoke Pandit, Chief Adviser of the FWICE, reveals, “Quite frankly, we are not convinced by Mika’s public display of repentance (for performing in Pakistan). They could be crocodile tears. Such performers will do anything for money in any part of the world. How do we know he won’t go back to Pakistan once all the uproar had died down?”

Angrily Pandit says, “We summoned Mika Singh. He arrived with dozens of bullies to show his strength. We asked him to drop his act of bravado and face up to a lifelong ban. We also reminded him that we knew where the funds for these stage shows all over the world featuring Indian and Pakistani artistes are suspected to come from.”

Says Pandit, “Could be. But we are not a legally sanctioned organization. We can only send out a strong signal in the film industry about what we feel to be the morally right stance in a situation like Mika’s. In that, we succeeded in a big way.”

After the sound dressing-down Mika Singh apparently dropped his aggressive act and meekly agreed to comply with whatever the Federation decided.

“We made it very clear to him that we were not convinced by his insincere apology. We insisted on a public media-covered apology so that his statement of regret would be on –record. We now dare Mika to cross the border again,” says Pandit angrily.

Also Read: Mika Singh FINALLY talks about attending the event in Pakistan, says, “It was a mistake and it will not be repeated again”