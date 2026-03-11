Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have been granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb. The development was confirmed by the actor’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, according to a report by NDTV. The couple’s separation comes months after speculation about trouble in their marriage began circulating online. In August last year, social media was abuzz with rumours that the two had been living separately for some time.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya granted divorce; no alimony sought, says lawyer

Confirming the development, Shaikh said in a statement, “Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon’ble Family Court Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.”

He further added, “Our client had initially approached her now former husband seeking an amicable separation, which ultimately culminated in the present decree. The respondent filed his affidavit before the court today confirming his consent to the dissolution of the marriage.”

Shaikh also clarified that the actor did not seek any financial settlement from her former husband. “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon’ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments,” he said.

Hansika Motwani married Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022, in a lavish ceremony held at Mundota Fort and Palace. The wedding had attracted significant attention online.

Before their wedding, Khaturiya had proposed to the actor in front of the Eiffel Tower in November 2022. At the time, Hansika had shared pictures of the proposal on Instagram with the caption “Now and Forever.”

Speculation around their separation intensified last year after the actor deleted several wedding photos from her social media handle. Hansika has not yet publicly commented on the divorce.

