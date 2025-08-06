Popular actress Hansika Motwani has set the internet abuzz after fans noticed that she has deleted all her wedding photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya from her Instagram account. The move has intensified ongoing rumours that the couple may be heading for a separation.

Hansika Motwani deletes wedding photos with Sohael Khaturiya; adds to divorce rumours

Hansika, a well-known name in South Indian cinema and television, had put her love story and wedding celebrations in the spotlight through her reality series Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The show documented her dreamy proposal, grand pre-wedding festivities, and the lavish fairytale ceremony that took place in 2022, making headlines across the entertainment industry.

Following their wedding, the couple moved into a new residence together, sharing glimpses of their marital life with fans. However, according to recent reports, Hansika has now shifted back to her parents’ home and is reportedly living separately from Khaturiya. While neither party has issued an official statement, the sudden social media clean-up and her alleged living arrangements have only added fuel to the speculation.

Adding to the mystery, Sohael Khaturiya — who has been inactive on social media for the past two years — is said to have changed his profile picture to private. This, combined with the removal of wedding-related posts, has left fans concerned about the status of their relationship.

The marriage had already faced public scrutiny when it was first announced. Hansika and Sohael became the subject of online trolling due to Khaturiya’s past, as he was previously married to one of Hansika’s close friends. Despite the criticism, the actress remained unfazed at the time, focusing on her new journey and openly sharing her happiness with her followers.

As of now, there has been no confirmation from either Hansika or Sohael regarding the rumours of a split. Fans, however, have been quick to express their support for the actress, flooding her recent posts with messages of love and concern.

Whether the deletion of the photos is a personal decision unrelated to the status of their marriage or a sign of trouble in paradise remains to be seen. Until the couple addresses the speculation, the buzz around Hansika Motwani’s relationship will likely continue to dominate entertainment headlines.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani and family face allegations from her sister-in-law Muskan Nancy James; latter files FIR against them

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.