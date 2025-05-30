As Indian cinema approaches the 100th birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, plans are underway to commemorate his life and legacy on a grand scale. Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, which owns the rights to his filmography, has revealed a multi-layered tribute. It will also include the possibility of a biopic and web series adaptations of his most celebrated works.

Guru Dutt biopic in early talks; Vicky Kaushal considered to play the icon

Biopic in the Pipeline; Vicky Kaushal a Potential Lead

Rajat Agrawal, COO and Director at Ultra Media, confirmed that early discussions have begun for a full-length biopic on the legendary filmmaker. A report by Mid-Day quoted Rajat saying, "Biopics are always challenging because they need to emulate an individual’s greatness and achievements. We would be happy to collaborate with producers and a modern-day director who is a fanatic of Guru Dutt," while noting that the company is in talks with two prominent directors.

When asked about who could portray the complexity and sensitivity of Guru Dutt on screen, Agrawal pointed to Vicky Kaushal as a possible candidate. “Naming one actor would be difficult as there is a plethora of talent, but I feel Vicky Kaushal can bring Guru Duttji’s emotional depth,” he added.

In addition to the biopic, Ultra is exploring the idea of adapting some of Dutt’s acclaimed films into web series. While no formal announcements have been made, Agrawal revealed that two well-known directors have shown interest in reimagining the filmmaker’s stories for the digital space.

Restored Versions Unveiled at Cannes 2025

Earlier this month, Ultra Media presented restored versions of Guru Dutt's cinematic landmarks — Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) — at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, receiving warm response from global audiences. The move is part of a larger initiative to reintroduce Dutt’s works to contemporary viewers while preserving their original charm.

Agrawal emphasized that the restorations stay true to the original black-and-white aesthetic, though a few songs might be colourised as an experiment. “All his movies have been restored in the original black-and-white version to give the same nostalgic feel. However, we are looking at colourising a few songs to see the audience’s reaction.”

Nationwide Tribute Ahead of Birth Anniversary

In the run-up to Guru Dutt’s birth centenary on July 9, a week-long celebration is being planned across India. The initiative will include theatrical re-releases of the restored classics, curated exhibitions, and panel discussions featuring leading voices from the Indian film industry. The aim is to revisit the genius of a filmmaker who captured human emotion with rare sensitivity and cinematic innovation.

