Maa trailer launch: Kajol NAILS it with a mic-drop reply on casting: “Who could Ajay Devgn imagine in a horror role besides me?”; Ajay wins hearts by featuring mothers’ names as middle names in the end credits

Actors Kajol and Kherin Sharma launched the trailer of their film Maa at a multiplex in Mumbai. They were joined by Kajol’s actor-producer Ajay Devgn, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, director Vishal Furia and project head and creative producer Vishal Danish Devgn. R Madhavan was the surprise guest, and it added to the fun.

Kajol said, “This is the first time that a mythological horror has been attempted. I am very happy to be a part of it and to have all this backing behind me.”

What caught the attention of the attendees was that the names of everyone carried the mention of the mother in the middle. Ajay Devgn was asked about it and he said, “We are making a film named Maa. Usually, we mention the names of fathers in the middle. This time we felt that the mothers should get their due respect. Hence, the middle names of everyone listed in the end credits have the names of mothers.” As expected, there was applause in the crowd over this answer.

The host asked “Kahan se shuruaat hui?” with regards to the casting. Kajol, in her trademark style, immediately answered, “Ghar se shuru hui! Who could he imagine in a horror role besides me?” Ajay Devgn laughed and added, “Koi bhi husband apni wife ko hi cast karega!”

On a serious note, Ajay said, “When Saiwyn Quadras told me this idea, I realized that so many horror films and horror comedies are being made. But no one has attempted a mytho horror film though our mythology is rich with such stories. In Hollywood, woh characters aise bana dete hai jaise unki koi mythology hai hi nahin. We have it and yet, we don’t make good use of it. We thought it was a great idea, and we decided to use it. The character of the mother was so strong. Who else could have thought apart from her (pointing at Kajol)?”

Maa is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. On this, Ajay said, “It’s always been fabulous. She has always been a great friend. She supports good cinema. Whatever we want to make, she is always there. So, thank you to her!” Interestingly, Jio Studios and Devgn Films are the pioneers of the mythological horror genre. Their previous collaboration, Shaitaan (2024), also belonged to the same zone.

