Actor Gulshan Devaiah is feeling deeply grateful as his 2023 film 8 A.M. Metro continues to receive heartfelt appreciation from audiences following its digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Despite a modest theatrical run when it first released in cinemas, the film has discovered a new wave of admiration on OTT, resonating with viewers in unexpected and deeply personal ways.

Gulshan Devaiah turns emotional as 8 A.M. Metro finds renewed love on OTT: “The love it’s receiving now feels like a never-ending gift”

Starring Gulshan Devaiah alongside Saiyami Kher and written and directed by debutant filmmaker Raj Rachakonda, 8 A.M. Metro is being celebrated for its quiet storytelling and emotional depth. In recent weeks, the actor has been flooded with messages from audiences who say the film stayed with them long after the credits rolled.

Reacting to the growing appreciation, Gulshan Devaiah shared an emotional note reflecting on the journey of the film. “The love that 8A.M. Metro is receiving now feels like a never-ending gift. When the film first released in cinemas in 2023, it had a very limited run – no massive promotions, no big marketing campaign, and not a wide release. It didn’t make noise at the box office, but somewhere deep down, we knew we had made something honest. Today, seeing audiences discover it on OTT and connect with it so personally is incredibly moving for me.”

He added that the emotional response from viewers has made the film particularly special in his career. “This film is incomparable in my journey. It may not have had commercial success, but the emotional success it is finding now is priceless. People are writing to me saying they saw themselves in the characters, that the silences spoke louder than words, that it reminded them of relationships, their personal or losses that were never fully grieved. That’s just magical when a film can bring out such intense emotional relatability in people.”

Calling it the most emotionally vulnerable role he has portrayed, Gulshan Devaiah described the performance as deeply introspective. “8A.M. Metro is probably the most emotional performance I’ve given. It demanded a kind of stillness and internal turmoil that I hadn’t explored before. It’s not your typical love story – in fact, it’s a love story that was perhaps never meant to find its ‘perfect’ fate. And that’s what makes it so real. Not every connection is meant to culminate in fireworks. Some are meant to exist quietly, beautifully, and then pass.”

Reflecting on why such stories are important today, the actor emphasised the value of emotionally honest cinema. “In a world filled with chaos, aggression, and constant noise, we need films like this. We need sad films. We need stories that allow us to sit with longing, vulnerability, and incompleteness. 8A.M. Metro reminds us that it’s okay to feel deeply. That there is beauty in melancholy. And I think that purity in storytelling is what’s finally connecting with people.”

As 8 A.M. Metro finds a second life on streaming and continues to build a passionate audience online, the film stands as a reminder that intimate and heartfelt storytelling can find its place with viewers — sometimes long after its first release.

