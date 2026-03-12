The excitement around the Dhurandhar franchise is reaching new heights as the original film returns to theatres worldwide ahead of the sequel’s release. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the global blockbuster Dhurandhar is getting a rare international theatrical re-release, building momentum for the upcoming sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge, which arrives in cinemas on March 19.

Dhurandhar back in cinemas worldwide as anticipation builds for Dhurandhar The Revenge

The re-release began in India on March 12 across around 250 screens and will expand overseas from March 13 with another 250 screens. In total, the film is returning to approximately 500 screens worldwide, offering audiences a chance to revisit the action-packed spy thriller on the big screen before the next chapter unfolds.

For fans of the franchise, the move provides a unique opportunity to experience the original film again just days before the sequel’s release. The strategy allows audiences to watch both instalments back-to-back in theatres, recreating the excitement that made Dhurandhar a major cinematic event.

International re-releases of Hindi films remain rare, making this decision particularly notable. The strong global demand for the franchise is evident in markets such as North America, where the film is returning to nearly 185 screens.

Adding to the anticipation, Dhurandhar The Revenge will hold special Wednesday premiere shows across the United States and Canada on March 18, a day before its global release. Many of these screenings will take place on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens equipped with immersive sound systems like Dolby Atmos, expansive wall-to-wall screens, enhanced projection, and luxury seating—formats typically reserved for large-scale Hollywood event films. Early reports indicate that several of these premiere shows are already sold out.

The recently launched trailer for Dhurandhar The Revenge has generated significant buzz among audiences and industry insiders alike, with trade analysts and exhibitors expecting a strong international run. The decision to bring the first instalment back to cinemas just days before the sequel’s arrival has further amplified excitement among fans.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, with production by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The high-octane spy-action thriller will release worldwide on March 19, 2026 in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film’s release also coincides with festive celebrations including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and the period leading up to Eid al-Fitr. With the first instalment returning to the big screen and the sequel arriving just days later, the stage is set for the Dhurandhar saga to once again capture audiences worldwide.

