Actors Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah have reunited for a new romantic music video titled ‘Aise Na Humko’, composed by lyricist and composer Swanand Kirkire. The project brings the two actors together again following their collaboration in 8 A.M. Metro, a film that was noted for its restrained performances and emotional storytelling.

After 8 A.M. Metro, Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah reunite for Swanand Kirkire’s music video ‘Aise Na Humko’

‘Aise Na Humko’ is described as a soulful romantic track that places emphasis on narrative and emotion rather than stylised spectacle. The music video marks Swanand Kirkire’s latest outing as a composer, adding to his body of work as a lyricist, actor, and performer.

Speaking about the collaboration, Saiyami Kher shared her enthusiasm for working with Kirkire and reuniting with Devaiah. “I have always been a fan of Swanand’s work and wanted to do something with him. I truly feel he is a treasure and so incredibly gifted as a writer, actor, and now a composer. I was so happy when Gulshan agreed to come on board because we’ve worked together on 8 A.M. Metro and I share a certain comfort with him,” she said, adding that their familiarity helped bring ease to the project.

Gulshan Devaiah described the music video as a natural continuation of their previous collaboration rather than a formal reunion. “I loved working with Saiyami and spending time with her on Glitch and 8 A.M. Metro. Some people are just really nice to be around, and she is one of them. We have a wonderful camaraderie and onscreen chemistry, so I jumped at the opportunity to work with her again,” he said.

The music video has been shot entirely in Nashik, with several scenes filmed at Saiyami Kher’s farmstay. The makers opted for real locations to maintain an organic visual tone that complements the song’s emotional core. “We shot at my farmstay in Nashik. It felt like utopia and made the experience even more special,” Saiyami added.

‘Aise Na Humko’ is set to release today, January 16, and is expected to appeal to audiences who appreciate intimate, story-driven music videos.

Also Read: Gulzar unveils the poster of Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah starrer 8 A.M. Metro

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.