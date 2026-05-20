As their debut short film Gudgudi gears up for its screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, filmmaker Manisha Makwana and producer Harshvardhan Patel of White Peacock Films have officially announced their next two feature film projects, marking a major milestone for the banner on the global stage.

Gudgudi team announces two feature films ahead of Cannes 2026 screening

The first project is a folklore thriller centered around the chilling reality of witch hunting, with Manisha Makwana set to direct the feature, written by Yuvraj Gadhvi. Rooted in Indian folklore and social realities, the film aims to blend atmospheric storytelling with a hard-hitting narrative.

The second announcement is a romantic drama to be directed by Amit Prem Mishra, with Manisha Makwana stepping in as producer alongside Harshvardhan Patel under the White Peacock Films banner.

The announcements come at a significant moment for the team as Gudgudi, starring Ahsaas Channa, continues to generate excitement ahead of its Cannes screening on May 20.

Speaking about unveiling their upcoming slate at Cannes, director Manisha Makwana shared, “To be able to announce our next stories at a platform as prestigious as Cannes feels incredibly special and emotional. The response and enthusiasm around Gudgudi has been deeply encouraging and reaffirming for us as storytellers. I’m especially grateful to Harsh for believing in my vision and constantly backing stories that are rooted, courageous and emotionally honest. Having a creative partner who trusts your voice makes all the difference.”

Producer Harshvardhan Patel added, “Cannes has already been an unforgettable experience for us. The conversations around Gudgudi and the curiosity towards the kind of stories we want to tell has been truly motivating. With these two feature films, we are looking forward to expanding the kind of cinema White Peacock Films wants to champion - stories that are impactful, distinctive and emotionally resonant.”

With Gudgudi marking their arrival on the international festival circuit, the newly announced slate signals White Peacock Films’ intent to build a diverse and compelling storytelling portfolio across genres.

Also Read: Manisha Makwana talks about her directorial debut Gudgudi heading to Cannes 2026: “The film comes from a very personal place”

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