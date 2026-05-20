Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sargam are set to star in Kheti, a rural horror film centred on themes of family, legacy, and the unsettling cost of confronting a buried past. The film brings together three of Hindi cinema’s most compelling performers for a story that aims to push the genre in a distinctly atmospheric direction.

Kheti first poster: Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar headline this rural horror film

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under BlackCanvas Studio, Kheti also features Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in supporting roles. Set against the vast, unforgiving landscape of rural India, the film aims to root its horror in something deeply familiar: the weight of family secrets, inherited fear, and the price of unearthing truths that were meant to stay buried. Rather than relying on conventional genre tropes, Kheti appears to find its dread in the land itself and the people shaped by it.

The newly released first poster reflects this sensibility, offering a carefully restrained glimpse into the film’s eerie world. It teases an intense cinematic experience without revealing the mystery at its core, allowing the imagery to speak for itself.

Rural horror is a rare space in mainstream Hindi cinema, and Kheti looks poised to occupy it with conviction. With a cast of this calibre and a premise built on psychological and emotional unease, the film is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing horror offerings of the year.

More details about Kheti, including its release platform and date, are expected to be announced soon.

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More Pages: Kheti Box Office Collection

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