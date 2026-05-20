Sidhant Gupta is all set to make his much-awaited South debut with Jr NTR’s upcoming film Dragon. The teaser revealed that Sidhant will be playing the role of Boby Sarkar, the Wazir of ATC and will also be seen essaying the role of Jr NTR’s brother in the film. Interestingly, sources also suggest that Tovino Thomas was initially supposed to play the role. While the makers are keeping details under wraps, Sidhant’s intense and striking look in the glimpse has already created excitement among audiences.

Dragon teaser confirms Sidhant Gupta’s South debut; actor to play Jr NTR’s on-screen brother

Over the years, Sidhant Gupta has carved a space for himself by taking on unique and layered characters that have resonated strongly with audiences. From his breakout performance as Jay Khanna in Jubilee to portraying Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight, the intense role of Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant as well as memorable performances in Operation Romeo and Inside Edge, the actor has consistently impressed viewers with his honest and nuanced performances.

With Dragon, audiences are now excited to see him in an all new avatar as he gears up for his South debut alongside Jr NTR.

Also Read: Dragon teaser unveiled: Jr NTR roars in Prashanth Neel’s ambitious action epic

More Pages: Dragon Box Office Collection

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