South Korean actors IU, Ryu Joon Yeol, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Joon and Bae Sung Woo have been confirmed to cast in the upcoming digital series Money Game.





On January 28, a representative of Naver Webtoon announced that the five actors will be joining the star-studded cast for the new OTT series Money Game, Soompi reports.

The upcoming drama will be a short series of eight episodes revolving around the experiences of 8 participants, based on webtoon writer Bae Jin Soo’s works Money Game and Pie Game.

The drama will capture the events that unfold as eight participants are placed in extreme circumstances where they are severed from society. The participants repeatedly cooperate and betray each other since the game only ends when someone dies. The drama will highlight the fierce mental battles and emotional confrontations of the participants who are after the prize money.

Money Game will be directed by Han Jae Rim who will also write the screenplay. The drama will be produced by Studio N, which previously produced Sweet Home, Our Beloved Summer and Yumi’s Cells.

On the work front, singer IU recently drew attention after being roped in for film Broker which is being directed by the well-renowned Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda. Ryu Jun Yeol previously appeared in dramas like Lost and Reply 1988 while Park Jung Min was recently seen in the Netflix original series Hellbound. Actors Park Hae Joon and Bae Sung Woo are known for their roles in The World of the Married and Beasts Clawing at Straws respectively.

Money Game is scheduled to begin filming in the first half of 2022.

