The makers have partnered with BookMyShow to roll out a special offer, aiming to bring more audiences to the historical drama inspired by India’s 1991 economic crisis.

The makers of Governor have announced a special Buy 1 Get 1 Free ticket offer for moviegoers as the Manoj Bajpayee-led drama continues its run in cinemas. The film, which released on June 12, is inspired by the events surrounding India’s 1991 financial crisis and focuses on the journey of an individual whose contributions played a key role during a crucial period in the country’s economic history.

Governor introduces Buy 1 Get 1 Ticket offer as Manoj Bajpayee starrer continues its theatrical run

Sharing the update on social media, the makers revealed that audiences can avail of the offer through BookMyShow by using the code ‘GOVERNOR’. Announcing the initiative, they wrote, “Witness the story behind India's turning point. BUY 1 AND GET 1 Use code GOVERNOR on BookMyShow. GOVERNOR, in cinemas now.”

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and backed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Governor features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film attempts to revisit a defining chapter in India’s economic journey, bringing to the screen the challenges, decisions, and circumstances that shaped the nation during a period of financial uncertainty.

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Since its release, the film has sparked conversations among viewers interested in political and economic dramas. While audience reactions have varied, many have highlighted the film’s subject matter and its effort to explore a lesser-known chapter of contemporary Indian history. The makers are now looking to attract a wider section of moviegoers through the newly announced ticket offer.

The film is produced under the banner of Sunshine Pictures and has been co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Apart from its historical backdrop, Governor also features music by Amit Trivedi, with lyrics penned by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. The film combines elements of drama and history while attempting to present the events leading up to one of the most significant economic turning points in modern India.

With the weekend underway, the makers are hoping that the promotional offer will encourage more viewers to experience the film on the big screen. Governor is currently playing in theatres across the country.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Makers of Governor to host exclusive screening for CAs and families

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