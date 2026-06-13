There have been numerous releases this week and yet Obsession continues to remain rock-solid. The film entered its third week yesterday, on June 12, and collected Rs. 3.50 crores. This is higher than what it had collected on its second Friday – Rs. 3.30 crores. Hence, there’s a possibility that after collecting more in Week 2 than in Week 1, Obsession might collect more in its third week than in its second week. Moreover, the figure of Rs. 3.50 crores is higher than the collections of new releases like Haunted – Echoes Of The Past, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor, Disclosure Day and Backrooms. Haunted – Echoes Of The Past has surprised the trade by collecting Rs. 2.72 crores, but it’s still short of Obsession’s 15th-day collection.

Mumbai’s Regal cinema replaces Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Vaapas Aaunga with Obsession; sleeper BLOCKBUSTER is the BEST performing film, beating new releases; makes an entry into mass-appealing theaters

Realizing that the film continues to attract considerable footfalls, theatres are adding its shows. Mumbai’s iconic single screen, Regal, began playing Obsession for the first time since its release from June 12 at 1:30 pm and 9:45 pm. It had allotted a show of Main Vaapas Aaunga at 4:00 pm and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata at 7:15 pm. But from Saturday, it is playing Obsession in all four shows, possibly as the Hindi releases didn’t get the desired footfalls.

Meanwhile, Obsession also began playing in theatres like Mukta A2 Sun City, New Excelsior and Gold Santacruz from June 12. A trade expert explained, “These are not cinemas where niche Hollywood films are released, that too in the English version. But then, Obsession is no longer niche. The word has spread and people want to check it out, including a section of the masses.”

The expert also said, “These theatres have reasonably priced tickets, even on weekends, and hence, viewers will now get a chance to see the film without burning a hole in their pocket.”

Regal is selling tickets of Obsession for just Rs. 150, Rs. 200 and Rs. 250. In Sun City, while the morning show is priced at just Rs. 130, the night show tickets are available for Rs. 220 and Rs. 250. In Gold Santacruz, one needs to spend a mere Rs. 150 and in New Excelsior, one needs to shell out only Rs. 200 to buy a ticket for the film.

Obsession collected Rs. 18.55 crores in Week 1 and Rs. 31.28 crores in its second week. It crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on Friday and hence, its 15-day collections stand at Rs. 53.33 crores. If the film continues to remain steady this week and the next, it has the chance of entering the Rs. 100 crore club.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals Mukesh Chhabra messaged her 10 times for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata; calls him a ‘gateway’ for new talent

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