The excitement around Golmaal 5 continues to build after Ajay Devgn gave fans a fresh glimpse from the film’s shoot. On April 27, 2026, the actor took to Instagram to share a lively behind-the-scenes video featuring the core cast of the franchise along with one of its most memorable symbols, the famous five-seater bike.

Golmaal 5 shooting update: Ajay Devgn posts Ooty schedule video with ‘The Boys’ and iconic bike

The video quickly caught the attention of fans, as it reunited the familiar gang in a fun setting during the Ooty schedule of the film. Adding to the nostalgia, the post used the classic Golmaal theme music, instantly reminding audiences of the franchise’s comic legacy.

Ajay captioned the post, “Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga 🥳 #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys 😎 @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez.”

The phrase hinted that the new installment may go bigger in scale while retaining the humour and madness the series is known for. Fans were especially thrilled to see the return of the signature bike, which has become closely associated with the franchise over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The latest update comes weeks after Rohit Shetty officially announced the fifth chapter of the comedy series on March 14, 2026. The filmmaker had marked his birthday with a teaser video confirming the project and revealing that filming had begun. The announcement generated major buzz online, particularly because it brought together the original team while also teasing new surprises.

The teaser confirmed the presence of franchise regulars including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu. It also welcomed back Sharman Joshi, who was part of the first film. Another surprise was the addition of Akshay Kumar, who appeared in a bald look in the announcement video.

First launched in 2006, the Golmaal franchise has remained one of Hindi cinema’s most successful comedy brands. Known for slapstick humour, ensemble chemistry, and family-friendly entertainment, each installment has enjoyed strong audience support.

With the Ooty schedule now underway and the cast back together, anticipation for Golmaal 5 is only growing stronger.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty drops Golmaal 5 making video; Akshay Kumar appears bald, ‘OG Laxman’ Sharman Joshi returns to franchise after 20 years!

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

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