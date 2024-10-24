This powerful drama showcases the resilience of a woman determined to uncover her past and reclaim her identity

Get ready to witness a suspense-filled journey of betrayal as Hungama unveils its Diwali release Checkmate

Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment platform, launches its latest Hindi original series this Diwali, Checkmate, a gripping crime-suspense drama that promises to captivate audiences with its intense narrative and edge-of-your-seat thrills. Featuring a stellar cast including Nyra Banerjee, alongside Shaleen Malhotra, Rohit Khandelwal, Rahul Jagtap, and Afreen Alvi, the show delivers a perfect blend of psychological tension, emotional depth, and jaw-dropping plot twists.

Checkmate follows the story of a mild-mannered housewife, portrayed by Nyra Banerjee, who was once rescued from a human trafficking ring by a morally ambiguous police officer, whom she eventually marries. Trapped in a life of submission and silence, her world shatters when she discovers her husband’s deadly plot to have her murdered. In a frantic act of self-defence, she kills him, only to return home and find her life turned upside down. A man she doesn’t recognize claims to be her husband, and her journey to uncover the truth becomes a dangerous game of survival.

Neeraj Roy, Founder & Managing Director, Hungama Digital Media, commented on the launch, saying, “Checkmate is one of our major releases. We’re excited to launch it during Diwali, a time when families and friends come together. We aim to offer engaging content and with its strong storyline and suspense, we believe Checkmate will keep audiences hooked.”

Checkmate Official Trailer | Hungama Web Series | Nyra Banerjee, Rohit Khandelwal, Shaalien Malhotra, Afreen Alvi

Saket Yadav, Director, shared his thoughts on the show, saying, “The psychological depth and suspense at the core of Checkmate make it an exhilarating project to bring to life. From a director’s standpoint, it masterfully balances character-driven storytelling with a constantly evolving, suspenseful plot. Each character is intricately layered with emotions, hidden motives, and dark secrets, making the narrative both gripping and unpredictable. Unravelling these layers with every episode has been a thrilling journey, and I’m incredibly proud of the intense performances that breathe life into this complex story.”

Nyra Banerjee, speaking about her role, said, “I am electrified to be a part of Checkmate and take on a role that carries such depth and emotional intensity. After venturing into reality TV shows with Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss, I was eager for a character that would truly challenge me as an actor. I play a woman caught between her haunting past and a terrifying present, where survival hinges on every decision. This role has allowed me to push my boundaries and showcase a completely different side of myself that’s intense, raw, and emotionally powerful. I can’t wait for the audience to experience this engrossing story.”

Shaleen Malhotra, who plays a crucial role in the series, added, “Checkmate is the kind of project every actor dreams of being part of– its intriguing narrative, multi-dimensional characters, and suspense-filled scenes make it truly fascinating. Working alongside such a talented cast and crew has been an enriching experience. I am eager for audiences to get immersed in this riveting world of deception and betrayal.”

The series will be available for streaming on Hungama’s platform and across various partner platforms, ensuring broad reach to audiences during the festive season. Platforms include Hungama on Tata Play Binge, Watcho, BSNL, PlayboxTV, RailWire Broadband, Alliance Broadband, Meghbela Broadband, ACT Fibernet, Vi Movies & TV and Airtel Xstream Play.

