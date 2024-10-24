Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia made a rare appearance at the premiere of the film Go Noni Go at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. It is based on the short story ‘Salaam Noni Appa’ written by Twinkle Khanna. She has also produced the film and stars Dimple Kapadia in the lead. Akshay graced the premiere to cheer for his family. The others present at the premiere were actors Manav Kaul and Rohan Mehra, director Sonal Dabral and fellow producers Sameer Nair, Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg. A short Q-and-A session followed after the film screening.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar ‘voices’ Basanti in Go Noni Go; adds a unique twist to Twinkle Khanna’s film

Interestingly, Go Noni Go features the voiceover of producer-director Karan Johar. He plays the sutradhar of the film and is also the voice of the car that Noni (Dimple Kapadia) drives in the film. The car, an old red coloured Fiat, interestingly is named Basanti!

Sameer Nair was asked whose idea it was to get Karan Johar to voice the car. He replied, “That would have to be Tanuj.” Tanuj denied that it was his idea and Sameer Nair clarified, “But you were the old who told me about it.”

Was Sameer Nair bewildered by the suggestion? He said, “No. I am always happy (smiles). Why would I not want Karan Johar to voice and end his final dialogue with ‘Toodles’?”

The confusion on whether it was Twinkle Khanna or Tanuj Garg who gave the genius idea. Twinkle Khanna quipped, “We just pretend we don’t remember whose decision it was!”

Atul Kasbekar was asked about the release plans of Go Noni Go and whether it’ll arrive in cinemas or premiere on a streaming giant. He answered, “It’ll premiere on an OTT platform. That announcement will be made soon.”

Rohan Mehra, in his baritone voice, spoke about his experience of doing the film, “It’s quite overwhelming to be sharing screen space with these legends. I knew that my character only had two scenes but it really felt exciting and hence, I went for it.”

