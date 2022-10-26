comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.10.2022 | 7:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Genelia D’Souza to make a comeback with Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved; see first look

Bollywood News

Star couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are all set to reunite after a decade for their Marathi film, Ved.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Finally, actress Genelia D’Souza has announced her comeback, after taking a break from the silver screen for almost five years. Interestingly, she has united with her husband Riteish Deshmukh for an upcoming Marathi film, titled Ved

Genelia D’Souza to make a comeback with Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved; see first look

Genelia D’Souza to make a comeback with Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved; see first look

On Wednesday, both actors – Deshmukh and D’Souza - took to their respective social media handles to announce the project. Along with the announcement, they also shared the first look at the movie. 

Sharing the poster, D’Souza wrote a note in Marathi, that read, “I was born in Maharashtra. After I started acting, I did films in different languages like Hindi-Tamil-Telugu. I got immense love from the audience there. I am making my Marathi film debut with Riteish’s first directorial venture. Working in Marathi, I feel like I have come full circle.” 

“I am sure you will love me as much in Marathi too. Happy Diwali Padwa. Here is the first look of our mad movie,” she added. As soon as D’Souza dropped the poster, a bunch of her fans and friends from the industry congratulated the actress. While Maniesh Paul commented, “I’m soooooo looking forward to this!”,  “Top,” said Rhea Chakraborty with lots of emojis.

Talking about the film, Deshmukh will helm the movie as a first-time director. The Marathi feature film is slated to release on December 30.  A couple of weeks back, Deshmukh had discussed making his directorial debut with PTI. He was quoted saying, “This (direction) is something I was attracted to for many years but didn’t dare to do it because I was acting. In the last three-four years, I was trying to figure out.”

The actor added, “It is tough for Marathi cinema to survive with Hindi cinema in the same state when the first preference is to watch Hindi over Marathi cinema. When Marathi movies become a second choice, their theatre share invariably goes down.”

Also Read: Jimmy Shergill joins Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey’s untitled project; shoot to begin in November, report

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jimmy Shergill joins Ajay Devgn and Neeraj…

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrates…

Vaishali Takker suicide case: Rahul Navlani…

Tiger Shroff roped in for Mission Mangal…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to NO buyers…

Janhvi Kapoor recalls how Sridevi threatened…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification