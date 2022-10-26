Star couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are all set to reunite after a decade for their Marathi film, Ved.

Finally, actress Genelia D’Souza has announced her comeback, after taking a break from the silver screen for almost five years. Interestingly, she has united with her husband Riteish Deshmukh for an upcoming Marathi film, titled Ved.

Genelia D’Souza to make a comeback with Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved; see first look

On Wednesday, both actors – Deshmukh and D’Souza - took to their respective social media handles to announce the project. Along with the announcement, they also shared the first look at the movie.

Sharing the poster, D’Souza wrote a note in Marathi, that read, “I was born in Maharashtra. After I started acting, I did films in different languages like Hindi-Tamil-Telugu. I got immense love from the audience there. I am making my Marathi film debut with Riteish’s first directorial venture. Working in Marathi, I feel like I have come full circle.”

“I am sure you will love me as much in Marathi too. Happy Diwali Padwa. Here is the first look of our mad movie,” she added. As soon as D’Souza dropped the poster, a bunch of her fans and friends from the industry congratulated the actress. While Maniesh Paul commented, “I’m soooooo looking forward to this!”, “Top,” said Rhea Chakraborty with lots of emojis.

Talking about the film, Deshmukh will helm the movie as a first-time director. The Marathi feature film is slated to release on December 30. A couple of weeks back, Deshmukh had discussed making his directorial debut with PTI. He was quoted saying, “This (direction) is something I was attracted to for many years but didn’t dare to do it because I was acting. In the last three-four years, I was trying to figure out.”

The actor added, “It is tough for Marathi cinema to survive with Hindi cinema in the same state when the first preference is to watch Hindi over Marathi cinema. When Marathi movies become a second choice, their theatre share invariably goes down.”

Also Read: Jimmy Shergill joins Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey’s untitled project; shoot to begin in November, report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.