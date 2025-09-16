After the remarkable success of Kantara in 2022, Hombale Films is preparing to take its upcoming prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, to a wider global audience. Responding to international demand, the film will be dubbed in both Spanish and English, expanding its reach beyond the Indian diaspora.

The original Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, emerged as one of the most unexpected successes at the box office, earning widespread acclaim and a National Award for Best Actor. Its themes of folklore and faith struck a chord not only with Indian audiences but also with viewers in countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Venezuela. Many non-diaspora film enthusiasts also connected with its storytelling and cultural depth.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, the makers aim to carry forward this momentum. The film has been crafted on a large scale, with an extensive war sequence filmed over nearly two months involving more than 500 fighters and 3,000 participants. The production team includes composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, continuing the creative legacy of the original.

Set for release worldwide on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 will be available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, English, and now Spanish. By doing so, Hombale Films hopes to share a rooted Indian story with audiences across multiple cultures and regions.

