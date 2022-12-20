Gauhar Khan announced her pregnancy and fans and well-wishers of the actress have been pouring in their best wishes and congratulating the couple.

Model turned actress Gauahar Khan, who has been entertaining fans and social media users with her funny videos on social media of late, announced about the next big step in her life on the said platform. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who tied the knot last year with Zaid Darbar, took to Instagram to share the good news of the couple expecting their first child. They posted a lovely video along with a lovely note and followed by their post, many of their well-wishers took to the platform to congratulate the couple on their new beginnings.

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share an animated video showcasing the caricatures of herself and husband Zaid Darbar taking a bike ride as a third seat gets added indicating their new phase of parenthood ahead. The video reads, “One became two when G met Z. And now the adventure continues as soon as we become three. Gauahar & Zaid + 1 Inshallah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey.” Further she also added a note along with a post that read, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers… Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.”

Followed by the post, many of her industry colleagues dropped their best wishes for the couple. “Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na lage,” said Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda. “Mubarak ho dono ko,” added Gautam Rode. Bigg Boss contestants Yuvika Chaudhary, Jasleen Matharu, actress Mreenal Deshraj, Mahhi Vij, Mushtaq Sheikh, Shweta Pandit, Amit Tandon, Sophie Choudry were a few others who dropped their congratulatory comments on the post. “I knew , I knew looking at your posts lately , so happy for u guys,” said actress Kishwer Merchant.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reportedly met each other for the first time at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown. After a few dates during the lockdown and later, getting to know each other while post it ended, the couple tied the knot in December 2020.

