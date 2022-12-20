Laal Singh Chaddha will premiere on Colors at 1pm. It will later also be aired on Colors Cineplex, on January 8, Sunday at 8pm.

The festive season is here with plenty of cheer and excitement. With Christmas and the New Year right around the corner, COLORS and Viacom18's premium movie channel, COLORS Cineplex is set to celebrate the festivities with the Television Premiere of the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas, 25th December at 1 PM. The film will also air on COLORS Cineplex on 8th January at 8 PM further fortifying its library of entertaining movies and to begin the New Year on an inspiring note.

For the unversed, directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha outlines the extraordinary journey of an ordinary man Laal (played by Aamir Khan) as he unintentionally finds himself in the midst of pivotal events in Indian history oblivious of their magnitude. An official remake of the Oscar-winning Amercian drama Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady along with Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh playing pivotal roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha released on August 11 during a long weekend. While the film failed to create waves at the box office, it did receive good reviews from audiences after streaming on OTT platforms.

