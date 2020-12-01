Mom-to-be, Anushka Sharma is heavily pregnant and will welcome her first child in January 2021. The actress, who was recently busy shooting ads, has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Mankind Pharma’s home pregnancy test kit brand, Prega News.

Anushka Sharma said that she is happy to be associated with Prega News that is known for helping women for over a decade now. In an official statement, she said, “Prega News has struck a chord with expectant mothers with its tagline ‘Prega News means Good News’. The brand is a preferred choice amongst its customers as it resonates trust and offers accurate results from the comfort of their homes. I look forward to my association with Prega News and to be a part of their growth journey.”

The actress has shot the campaign that revolves around a woman expecting child. It will be two-month long campaign running across various platforms. The ad campaign will be released in multiple languages including like Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Assamese.

Anushka Sharma is expected to return to resume full-scale work from May 2021, just four months after she delivers her first child. The actress has signed her next which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

