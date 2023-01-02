Last month, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi announced his next titled Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh. As per the title, the film features the characters of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi aka Mahatma Gandhi (Deepak Antani) and his killer Nathuram Godse (Chinmay Mandlekar). The title and the poster provided promise for the film to be a hard-hitting affair. The teaser of the movie, which has just released, carries the same promise.

The teaser indicates that the film will feature a fictional meet between Gandhi and Godse and they will be having a war of thoughts while justifying their acts during their lifetime.

Among the many interesting moments from the trailer, the one between the two characters confronting each other in the end is the highlight when Godse accuses Gandhi of using violence that is psychological in nature.

Interestingly, the teaser doesn’t indicate whether the film will take a stand in favour of both the characters. The aforementioned moment from the teaser shows that the makers haven’t taken the side of any of the two characters.

This is not the first time that the character of Gandhi is seen in a Rajkumar Santoshi movie. His 2002 film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh not only featured Gandhi but it also criticized him.

Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh will be released in cinemas on 26 January, which is the Republic Day. The film will clash with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan as it is all set to release on 25 January.

